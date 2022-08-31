HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 8,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,015,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

HUYA Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

