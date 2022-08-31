Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.04. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 3,334 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

