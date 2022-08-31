I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 451.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

I-Mab Trading Up 2.6 %

IMAB opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $80.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

About I-Mab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in I-Mab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 265.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

