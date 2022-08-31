IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 3.9% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 40,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,592,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.91.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,245 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.