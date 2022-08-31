ICHI Price Hits $5.17 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00025724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $25.45 million and $481,735.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,966 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
