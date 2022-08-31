ICHI Price Hits $5.17 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00025724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $25.45 million and $481,735.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,966 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.