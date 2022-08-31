Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

