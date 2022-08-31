Idena (IDNA) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Idena (IDNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $100,102.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,782,809 coins and its circulating supply is 61,231,664 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.