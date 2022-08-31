Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (IDLE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Idle has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1,978.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,275,021 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com.
Idle Coin Trading
