IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

IGAC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. IG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of IG Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,084,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 650,594 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 20.3% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

