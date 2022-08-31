IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.42

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.42, but opened at $18.88. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 2,177 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

