ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $28,254.52 and $980.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,020,037 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

