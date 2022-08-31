Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 3.4%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.71. Approximately 474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,514 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

