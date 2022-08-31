ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

