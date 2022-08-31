Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 626,121 shares.The stock last traded at $51.22 and had previously closed at $50.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

