Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $608,947.37 and $171.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

