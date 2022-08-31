Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $608,947.37 and $171.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.