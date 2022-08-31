Indexed Finance Hits Market Cap of $189,185.07 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $189,185.07 and $210.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00441858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

