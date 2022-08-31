Insider Buying: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CFO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.0 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

