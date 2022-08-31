Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider David Blackhall purchased 2,500 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.89 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,222.50 ($22,533.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

