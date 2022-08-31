Insider Buying: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,633.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMAO opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

