Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 255,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,610.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Rebecca Byam purchased 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam purchased 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,799.68.

Shares of HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

