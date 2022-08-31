Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys 26,643 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHARGet Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 26,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660.75 ($8,048.27).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £104.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.89.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.