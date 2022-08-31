Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys 26,643 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Jann M. Brown bought 26,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660.75 ($8,048.27).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £104.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. Pharos Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.89.

Featured Stories

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

