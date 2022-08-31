Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Director Sells $277,010.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

AMP stock opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

