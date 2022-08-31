Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Sells 35,372 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 4.9 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after acquiring an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.