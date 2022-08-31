Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO Sells 866 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $22,663.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Norwood Financial



Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

