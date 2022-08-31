Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silgan stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

