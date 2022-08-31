Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 8842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

