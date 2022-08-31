Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 2,500 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,047.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,915,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,248,000 after purchasing an additional 245,041 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

