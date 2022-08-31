Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $6.24 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00030942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $43.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00441565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,929,108 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

