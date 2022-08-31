Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 298,010 shares.The stock last traded at $45.64 and had previously closed at $45.35.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,779,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

