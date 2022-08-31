Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,429 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,598,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,769,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 612,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 602,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 515,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 501,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,014,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

