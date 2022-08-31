Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

