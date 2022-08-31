ION Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $161,236.62 and approximately $81.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00096639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00265486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002622 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,788,519 coins and its circulating supply is 13,888,519 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

