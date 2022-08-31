IoTeX Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $290.95 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,136.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

