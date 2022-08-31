IQeon (IQN) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (IQN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $44,761.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.67 or 0.99989758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00082342 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

