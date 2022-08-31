Iridium (IRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,628.93

Iridium (IRD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market capitalization of $82,628.93 and $6.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.
Buying and Selling Iridium
