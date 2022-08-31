IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.97 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,096,247,066 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,559,467 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.