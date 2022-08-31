ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 128,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,514,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

IS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 1,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,233 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,281,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 444,060 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 584,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

