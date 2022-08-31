iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
ESGE opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
