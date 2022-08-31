iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 169.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 71,452 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.