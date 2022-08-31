iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,046,821 shares.The stock last traded at $20.72 and had previously closed at $20.75.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

