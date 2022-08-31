iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

