Jackpot (777) Price Tops $0.0183

Jackpot (777) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Jackpot has a market cap of $4.74 million and $33,958.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,798,361 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Buying and Selling Jackpot
Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.