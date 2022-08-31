Jade Currency Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 54.9% against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $88,670.18 and $8,292.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
Jade Currency Coin Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com.
Jade Currency Coin Trading
