Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 511,254 shares.The stock last traded at $24.68 and had previously closed at $25.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Jamf Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

