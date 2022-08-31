Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,979.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $662,046.57 and $90,979.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

