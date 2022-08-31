Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) & Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head to Head Analysis

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jason Industries and Sigma Additive Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Sigma Additive Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.48 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.13

Sigma Additive Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

