JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.6 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
JDDSF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.65.
About JD Sports Fashion
