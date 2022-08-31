JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.6 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDDSF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

