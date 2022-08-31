Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($142.86) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

SAE opened at €57.08 ($58.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €58.92 ($60.12) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

