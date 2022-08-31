Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €115.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €99.65 ($101.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. Sixt has a 52 week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.31.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.