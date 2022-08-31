Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

