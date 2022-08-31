Jeffrey Ishmael Acquires 5,435 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael bought 5,435 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $16,087.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,593.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,261.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 25,300 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $62,997.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,168.53.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,800 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,034.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 12,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,125.00.

Intellicheck Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

